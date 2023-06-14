WATCH: Tucker Claims Trump’s Persecutors Commit Greater Sins, Voices Support for Former President





In the most recent episode of his “Tucker on Twitter” show, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson launched a scathing attack on the indictment of former President Donald Trump, accusing President Joe Biden of persecuting his political adversary. The controversial pundit asserted that while Trump may be a flawed individual, his transgressions pale in comparison to those of his persecutors.

“Whatever else you say about him, Trump is the one guy who actually has a shot at becoming president who dissents from Washington’s longstanding pointless war agenda,” Carlson expressed. “And for that, that one fact, they are trying to take Trump out before you can vote for him.”

Carlson’s vocal support for Trump comes shortly after his removal from Fox’s prime-time show, which occurred just days after the network agreed to a substantial settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over false claims made by Trump and his allies. Text messages exchanged between Carlson and his colleagues during the 2020 election, revealed as part of the discovery process in Dominion’s lawsuit, portrayed the former prime-time host privately criticizing Trump and expressing frustrations with the network’s viewership due to the ex-president’s refusal to concede and unfounded allegations of voter fraud.

“In one of the now widely reported private text messages, I hate him passionately,” Carlson stated about Trump. The network’s senior leadership became aware of these redacted messages, along with Carlson berating female executives at Fox, which reportedly played a role in his removal from the airwaves.

Since departing from Fox, Carlson has expressed his intention to launch a revamped version of his show on Twitter, applauding owner Elon Musk’s commitment to “free speech.” However, it remains uncertain whether this move violates the terms of his contract with Fox. The conservative media giant recently sent a cease-and-desist letter to Carlson and his legal team after the initial episodes of his new Twitter show were published.

“In this life, we don’t get to choose our martyrs,” Carlson concluded his latest video. “We can only choose our principles. And America’s are at stake.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)