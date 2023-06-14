WHAT’S SO FUNNY JOE? Biden Smiles and Chuckles When Confronted with Bribery Allegations [VIDEO]





During a recent encounter in the White House, President Joe Biden responded with a smile, chuckle, and evasive behavior when questioned about allegations of bribery during his time as Vice President. As he left an event with US diplomats in the White House East room, a reporter asked Biden if there were tapes that captured him accepting bribes. Instead of providing a direct answer, Biden awkwardly grinned, chuckled to himself, and continued walking away without addressing the question.

The allegations stem from a whistleblower who claims that a 2020 internal FBI FD-1023 memo outlines a $5 million arrangement involving an exchange of money for policy decisions between then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national who referred to Biden as the “Big Guy.” Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley recently brought attention to this memo during a speech on the Senate floor, accusing the FBI of redacting information about the alleged tapes from the informant file.

According to Senator Grassley, the whistleblower asserts that there are 15 recordings of phone calls involving Hunter Biden and two involving Joe Biden. However, it remains unclear if the FBI possesses any of the alleged tapes.

Prior to Grassley’s speech, during a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Biden dismissed questions about corruption allegations involving his family. When asked about the allegations, he responded, “Where’s the money? I’m joking. It’s a load of malarkey.”

Reporters also inquired about the indictment of former President Donald Trump, Biden’s political rival. As he continued to walk away, another reporter sought his comment on Trump’s charges related to classified documents, to which Biden firmly replied, “no.”

Biden’s smiling and chuckling response to the bribery allegations, coupled with his evasiveness, has fueled further speculation and raised concerns among critics. The veracity of the alleged tapes and the extent of Biden’s involvement in any bribery scheme are still subjects of investigation and debate.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)