Askanim Set Up New Mincha Spot After Sloatsburg Rest Area Closes For Summer





Travelers headed for the Catskills will have to reprogram their navigational apps this summer for a new Mincha location, with the New York State Thruway’s Sloatsburg rest stop one of 27 service areas slated for extensive renovations in the coming months.

Askanim were notified of the Thruway construction before Pesach and worked closely with officials for weeks to find a temporary home for the Tefilas Mordche Mincha Area, which has been based out of the Sloatsburg rest-stop for years.

Under an agreement reached with the Town of Ramapo, the Mincha Area will open for the season on June 22nd at 120 Torne Valley Road in Hillburn, NY., just minutes from the Thruway’s Exit 15 A. The location will offer convenient and safe parking for thousands of travelers and is located alongside the Joseph T. St. Lawrence Community Center. Chaverim of Rockland will be on hand every Thursday night over the nine week summer season to manage parking and ensure the area’s security and upkeep so that everything proceeds smoothly, both for travelers and those living nearby.

The New York State Thruway Authority first announced that it would be modernizing more than two dozen of its decades-old service areas in July 2021. While the service area’s fuel pumps will be operational during construction, the parking structure that has been home to the widely-used davening spot will be torn down as part of the first stage of the project. The rest area at Sloatsburg NY. has been utilized for prayer services for decades, also advocated by activist Rabbi Edger Gluck.

“We are deeply grateful to the Thruway Authority for allowing us use the Sloatsburg Rest Area for more than 20 years and look forward to resuming prayers at the Mincha Area once construction has been completed,” said long time community leader and law enforcement chaplain Rabbi Abe Friedman, who has been instrumental in the Mincha Area’s operations for years.

“Travelers have been enjoying the opportunity to daven Mincha and Maariv safely as they head upstate for years, and, thanks to the efforts of the many people involved, this year will be no different,” added senior community activist Rabbi Bernard Freilich.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)