HATE IN JACKSON: Chai Lifeline New Jersey Responds to Anti-Semitic Incident with Call for Unity





Today, our hearts were both horrified and deeply pained by the discovery of anti-Semitic graffiti at the construction site of the future home of Chai Lifeline New Jersey in Jackson, NJ. This reprehensible incident stands in stark contrast to the values of acceptance, kindness, and community Chai Lifeline holds dear.

Chai Lifeline calls upon community members, leaders, faith-based organizations, schools, and businesses to stand with us in condemnation of this act and all forms of hatred. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the local authorities for addressing this incident, Jackson Township Mayor Michael Reina, and to the countless community members who have shown support.

We look forward to the completion of our new Chai Lifeline New Jersey home and opening our doors and inviting the community to join us in a place where love, support, and acceptance are the cornerstones.

Rabbi Sruli Fried, MSW NJ/PA Regional Director

THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED ON LAKEWOOD ALERTS STATUS

CLICK HERE SIGN UP TO THE LAKEWOOD ALERTS WHATSAPP STATUS TO BE INFORMED OF LAKEWOOD NEWS IN LIVE TIME

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)