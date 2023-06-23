SHOUT ABOUT IT IN JAIL: Jan. 6 Rioter Yells “Trump Won!” As He’s Sentenced To 13 Years In Prison





Daniel Rodriguez, one of the individuals involved in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, has been handed a prison sentence of 151 months, equivalent to approximately 12 and a half years. The sentencing comes after Rodriguez pleaded guilty in February to four felony counts, which include “conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, tampering with documents, and inflicting bodily injury on an officer with a dangerous weapon.”

During the attack, Rodriguez assaulted DC Police Officer Michael Fanone with a stun gun, an act that resulted in bodily harm. Officer Fanone, present at the sentencing, witnessed Rodriguez receiving one of the lengthiest prison terms among the January 6 cases. As Rodriguez was escorted out of the courtroom by U.S. marshals, he defiantly shouted, “Trump won!” In response, Officer Fanone addressed reporters, stating, “He’ll have 13 years to think about that.”

Prosecutors described Rodriguez’s actions in a sentencing memo:

“With his electroshock weapon in hand, Rodriguez reached his arm towards the side of Officer Fanone’s neck, landing the device on the side of Officer Fanone’s neck, below the left ear of Officer Fanone’s helmet. Officer Fanone screamed in pain. Officer Fanone then jerked his head back, recoiling from the shock, and pulled his face away from Rodriguez briefly. Despite Officer Fanone’s efforts to get away, Rodriguez struck again, placing the electroshock weapon on the back of Officer Fanone’s neck, below the ‘M’ of the ‘MPDC’ logo on his helmet. The electrical spark of the weapon rang out… and Officer Fanone screamed again.”

Officer Fanone also said he wants to see former President Donald Trump prosecuted for his role in the events of January 6. He expressed hope that he would be given the opportunity to deliver a victim impact statement at the conclusion of Trump’s trial.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)