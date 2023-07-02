MAILBAG: Stop Belittling And Mocking The People Who Lead Us





The position of President of the U.S. is deserving of kavod. So too, our Torah enjoins us to give honor to the elderly, and certainly not to mock and belittle them.

I see it as unbecoming for a publication associated with frum jews like YWN to make fun of and belittle President Biden. This has nothing to do with his policies or his political affiliation. I have no objection to articles that challenge the substance of his policies. I do, however, feel it is very wrong to belittle the man.

I would be shocked if any authorities would support your editorial ad hominem attacks, especially ones that belittle him for his stutter (remember Moshe Rabeinu?) or his age. We are all called to account for our actions.

NOTE: The views expressed here are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of YWN.

DO YOU HAVE AN OPINION YOU WOULD LIKE TO SEE POSTED ON YWN? SEND IT TO US FOR REVIEW.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)