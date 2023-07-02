BREAKING: IDF Begins ‘Extensive Operation’ in Jenin; Airstrikes Reported





The Israeli Defense Forces announced early Monday morning the start of an “extensive counterterrorism operation” in Jenin.

The announcement followed reports of at least two airstrikes in terrorist infrastructure in the West Bank city.

Videos posted on Palestinian channels showed tens of Israeli Security Forces armored vehicles entering the city. Palestinian media reported that the vehicles were entering for numerous directions.

The Palestinian Health Ministry has reported that at least one man was killed in airstrikes in the city, and another was wounded. Palestinian media reported the deceased as a member of a local terror group.

Israel’s public broadcaster Kann reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was receiving regular updates on the ongoing operation.

Updates to follow.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)