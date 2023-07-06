ANTISEMITE: Rashida Tlaib Torn Apart By ADL After Spreading More Lies About IDF





In a heated exchange on social media, Jonathan Greenblatt, the head of the Anti-Defamation League, launched a scathing attack on Democratic congresswoman Rashida Tlaib on Monday, accusing her of promoting baseless accusations and knowingly defaming Israel at a time when anti-Jewish hate crimes are on the rise.

Greenblatt’s criticism came in response to a tweet shared by Tlaib, wherein she claimed that Israeli forces were obstructing ambulances from reaching wounded Palestinians following a reported death toll of at least eight people in Jenin. Tlaib went on to call for an end to funding the alleged “violent Israeli apartheid regime.” Greenblatt promptly replied to her tweet, stating, “Even for @RashidaTlaib, the level of dishonesty here is truly staggering.”

“For starters, it’s a complete fiction. But equally important, this was a targeted action against armed terrorists who brutally murdered innocents, recklessly hid weapons under a mosque and intentionally located their ops center next to a school,” Greenblatt wrote.

“But when members of congress knowingly slander the Jewish state in a time of rising anti-Jewish hate, they should be held accountable for fanning the flames and endangering Jewish people everywhere.”

This fiery exchange on Twitter between Greenblatt and Tlaib highlights a growing divide within the American left, as both individuals are perceived as aligned with the Democratic Party. Greenblatt, a former member of the Obama administration, and Tlaib, who made history as one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress in the 2018 midterms and has Palestinian heritage, represent opposing perspectives on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)