HUNTER DOING DRUGS? Secret Service Finds Cocaine Stash In White House





The U.S. Secret Service is conducting an investigation into a suspicious substance that was discovered inside the White House on Sunday evening, resulting in a brief evacuation.

According to officials and a dispatch recording from a responding D.C. fire crew, a preliminary test conducted on the substance, described as a white powder, indicated a positive result for cocaine.

Anthony Guglielmi, spokesperson for the Secret Service, confirmed that further testing is being conducted to determine the exact nature of the substance. Authorities are also actively looking into how the substance managed to enter the White House. Guglielmi added that the D.C. fire department has determined that the substance does not pose a threat.

As a precautionary measure, an elevated security alert was initiated, leading to the temporary evacuation of the executive mansion, as President Biden was not present at the time, according to Guglielmi. He also stated that there is an ongoing investigation to determine the cause and manner of how the substance entered the White House. However, Guglielmi refrained from disclosing the specific location within the White House where the substance was found or how it was packaged. He mentioned that it was discovered by members of the Secret Service’s Uniformed Division during their routine rounds within the building.

A dispatch recording from the D.C. department’s hazardous materials team, timestamped at 8:49 p.m., revealed that a test had identified the substance as “cocaine hydrochloride,” as per information obtained by an official familiar with the investigation. The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity due to the ongoing case, confirmed that the transmission from the White House call on Sunday night was logged on a website called openmhz.com. The official also noted that the amount of the substance found was relatively small.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)