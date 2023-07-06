INGRATES: Anti-Israel Ben & Jerry’s Celebrates July 4th By Complaining About US





Iconic American ice cream brand Ben & Jerry’s is facing a boycott following its controversial 4th of July message calling on the United States to commit to returning “stolen Indigenous land.”

On Independence Day, the company published a Twitter post featuring an image stating, “The United States was founded on stolen Indigenous land. This Fourth of July, let’s commit to returning it.” The accompanying caption read, “It’s high time we recognize that the US exists on stolen Indigenous land and commit to returning it.”

The message quickly drew outrage on social media, with many expressing their disapproval of Ben & Jerry’s stance. Some likened the incident to the “Bud Light moment,” referencing a previous controversy and boycott that followed the beer brand’s partnership with a transgender activist in April. Numerous Twitter users called on Ben & Jerry’s to lead by example and relinquish its profits, properties, and even factory land to indigenous communities.

Critics accused the company of virtue-signaling and questioned its motives behind the statement. Some Twitter users questioned the extent of the company’s commitment, while others labeled it as hypocritical and insincere. The backlash led to calls for a boycott, with several individuals expressing their intention to boycott Ben & Jerry’s and urging others to do the same.

Ben & Jerry’s has faced previous controversies and boycott calls, notably in March when co-founder Ben Cohen spoke out against the provision of military aid to Ukraine, and before that when it attacked Israel. The company has also faced scrutiny over its support for the LGBTQ+ community, the Black Lives Matter movement, and other polarizing issues.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)