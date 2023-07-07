CRACK THE CASE: Giuliani Says He’ll Help Find White House Cocaine Culprit





Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is offering to aid the Biden administration in identifying the individual responsible for leaving a bag of cocaine in the White House, saying he would do so free of charge.

Giuliani’s suggestion came in response to a law enforcement official’s statement that the culprit might never be found. Expressing his disbelief, Giuliani questioned the level of security in the White House during an interview with Newsmax host Eric Bolling.

“This is absurd,” Giuliani exclaimed. “This is like putting out your excuse before you even started the investigation. It would be as if there was a murder in New York City, I’m the mayor, and I show up and I say, ‘Well, we’ll never solve this murder.'”

The former mayor proposed that the Biden administration appoint him and provide him with a team consisting of lie detector analysts and forensic experts to assist in the investigation. Giuliani emphasized the need to identify everyone who had access to the area where the incident occurred, pointing out that the location is not heavily trafficked despite the press secretary’s portrayal of it as such.

Giuliani also questioned the accuracy of initial reports regarding the location of the bag, mentioning the discrepancy between it first being mentioned as being in a library versus the White House later saying it was in a waiting room. He emphasized the importance of determining the truth before proceeding with the investigation.

“If you can’t figure out who did this, the entire Secret Service should resign and new people should come in,” Giuliani declared.

He highlighted that the investigation would focus on a relatively limited group of individuals and expressed confidence in his ability, alongside former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik, to resolve the case.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)