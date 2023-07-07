HOAX? QAnon Diehards Refuse To Accept That Prominent Nutcase Died





A leader of the QAnon conspiracy cult, Michael Protzman, known as Negative 48 to his followers, lost his life in a dirt bike accident last weekend. However, despite confirmation from reliable sources, his devoted minions refuse to accept his death as genuine, instead claiming it is part of a larger plan.

Protzman, 60, passed away at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, on Friday, a week after an accident at the Meadow Valley Motocross track in Millville, Minnesota. The medical examiner determined that Protzman succumbed to “multiple blunt force injuries” after losing control of his dirt bike during the accident.

Protzman had amassed a significant following and assumed a god-like status among his thousands of cult followers after rising to prominence in 2021. He utilized his Telegram channel to spread a combination of QAnon beliefs and a distorted version of Gematria, which he claimed gave him the ability to predict the future. One of his most notable assertions was that former President Donald Trump was, in fact, John F. Kennedy Jr. in disguise.

In November 2021, Protzman garnered widespread attention by leading hundreds of followers to Dealey Plaza in Dallas, Texas, where he promised the reappearance of JFK Jr., 58 years after his assassination. According to the theory, JFK would then reinstate Trump as commander-in-chief and aid him in persecuting a global cabal of pedophilic liberal elites, as believed by QAnon devotees who think these elites control the world.

When the anticipated event failed to materialize, Protzman adjusted his claims, stating that Trump had conveyed a coded message to him during a rally, indicating that the original date had been incorrect. He led the group back to Dealey Plaza six months later.

Protzman’s conspiracy narratives continued to evolve over subsequent months, eventually settling on the belief that he had direct communication with Trump, who he asserted was JFK Jr. in disguise.

His followers, deeply entrenched in these conspiracies, abandoned their families, careers, and savings to blindly follow Protzman’s ever-changing teachings.

Despite Protzman’s confirmed passing, his devoted followers remain convinced that his death is merely another hoax.

