Deal, NJ: A Match Made in Heaven: Rav Binyomin Finkel Captivates Entire Deal Community with a Most Uplifting Shabbos





“He literally took Deal by storm” – Rabbanim, baalei batim, the young and the old – all used the same phrase to describe the unforgettable visit by the Mashgiach of Yeshivas Mir Yerushalayim this past Shabbos, Parshas Chukas-Balak.

“For every single one of the three thousand people he met”, Rabbi David M. Haber – whose efforts and direction made this Shabbos such a success – observed, “this was a life-altering experience. We saw the way they were all noticeably moved by both his presence and interaction. His exuberance, his enthusiasm, and the passion he projected were the exact same on Sunday afternoon, just before he left, as they were at 2 AM on the previous Friday night.”

Among the many kehillos visited by the Mashgiach were Rav Shaul Kassin’s Magen David of West Deal, Rabbi Michael Haber and Rabbi Joey Haber’s Bet Yosef, The Deal Synagogue led by Rabbi Edmond Nahum, Rabbi David Ozeri, Rabbi David Sutton, and Rabbi Meir Yedid.

Friday night’s seuda and Oneg were hosted by Mr. and Mrs. Murad and Lauren Nakash. The Shabbos afternoon Oneg with Rabbi Shmuel Choueka in the Park Avenue area, was at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Moshe and Mariella Mevorach. At Rav Shlomo Diamond’s Kollel, he addressed a crowd of five hundred. Three hundred people attended a Melave Malka at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Martin and Joy Erani. Rav Binyomin delivered a Sunday morning shmuess at the Brighton Avenue Synagogue, led by Rabbi Raphael Netanel, where there were many Mir alumni in attendance. He then visited the homes of many community leaders and friends.

The dedicated host committee – Rabbi David M. Haber, Martin Erani, Murad Nakash, Jack Safdeye and Ezra Zaafarani – as well as the Mir staff accompanying the Mashgiach shared that for his part, Rav Binyomin could not stop expressing how he was most impressed by the kavod haTorah and the upward trajectory of Aliyah across the community.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)