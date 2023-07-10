HYPOCRITES: Ben & Jerry’s Ignores Indigenous Tribe’s Demand They Return Their Own Stolen Land

The chickens are coming home to roost. Members of an indigenous tribe who are descendants of Native Americans, have expressed their interest in reclaiming the land currently occupied by the popular ice cream company, Ben & Jerry’s. This follows the company’s controversial July 4th call for America to return what it deems as “stolen” land.
Don Stevens, Chief of the Nulhegan Band of The Coosuk Abenaki Nation, said in an interview with Newsweek that his tribe has always been interested in reclaiming stewardship of their ancestral lands. However, Ben & Jerry’s has not yet made any contact with them regarding the land on which its headquarters currently resides.
This comes in the wake of Ben & Jerry’s tweet on Independence Day, in which the company asserted that it was “high time” to recognize that the United States exists on stolen Indigenous land and commit to returning it. The tweet also included a link to the company’s website, where they further elaborated on their call to action, suggesting that America should begin by returning Mount Rushmore. These words sparked significant controversy and resulted in widespread backlash, including calls for boycotts and a decline in the company’s stock value.
According to historical records cited by Newsweek, the Abenaki Nation, a confederacy of tribes that united to resist rival tribes’ encroachment, once controlled a substantial area of land spanning from northern Massachusetts to New Brunswick, Canada. Consequently, the land where Ben & Jerry’s headquarters now stands in South Burlington, Vermont, was reportedly part of the Abenaki Nation’s territory. Critics have pointed to this fact and accused the ice cream company of hypocrisy for not returning the land it occupies while advocating for others to do so.
As of now, Ben & Jerry’s has not publicly responded to the calls for returning its headquarters’ land.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
You simply don’t understand. Just like everything else the left says they want it to apply to everyone else not to them.
Becuase the board doesnt have any say in returning the land, just on making comments
Democrat playbook. Do as I say not as I do.
Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield are hard-left radicals. Even after they sold out to British-Dutch mega-giant Unilever, the culture of sanctimony and didacticism they established persists. This is yet another derisible attempt on the part of the guilt-ridden uber-rich to assert their woke bona fides before a submental, morally bankrupt society. I do hope the Nulhegan Band of The Coosuk Abenaki Nation take Ben & Jerry’s for all they’re worth. And once that happens, I expect Cohen and Greenfield to thank them for the favor.
The Supreme Court of the US confirmed that Ben and Jerry’s tweet was true and correct.
In 1970, Indigenous activists climbed Mount Rushmore and occupied it for months, demanding that land be returned to the Sioux.
Ten years later, the US Supreme Court ruled that Mount Rushmore and the Black Hills had indeed been stolen, saying “A more ripe and rank case of dishonorable dealings will never…be found in our history.” They awarded the Sioux $105 million in damages, but the tribes refused the payment. Why? Because this sacred land is theirs—and it’s not for sale.
I love it when real news starts looking like satire