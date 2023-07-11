DRUGGIE JOE? Trump Says White House Is Covering Up That Cocaine Found Was The President’s





Former President Donald Trump unleashed a series of Truths on his social media platform accusing the White House of covering up that the cocaine found in the White House belongs to Joe and Hunter Biden.

“THEY 100% KNOW WHO IT IS,” Trump wrote. “If they don’t release information, it means they destroyed the tapes & the Cocaine was for use by Hunter, & probably Crooked Joe, in order to give this total disaster of a President a little life and energy!”

Trump then wondered whether the president was high when FBI agents raided Mar-a-Lago last August.

“Was Crooked Joe Biden on Cocaine when he instructed the FBI/DOJ to illegally invade my home, Mar-a-Lago, in complete and total violation of my 4th Amendment Rights?” Trump asked. “Was he on Cocaine, or various other substances, when he, for the first time in U.S. history, had his political opponent, who is leading him in the Polls by a lot, indicted and arrested (twice, if you include the DOJ run Manhattan D.A.’s Office)? WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE!!!”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)