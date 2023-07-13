CRYING IN HIS PILLOW: Mike Lindell Says Business Lost $100 Million Because “They Did Cancel Culture To Us”





In a recent interview with the Star Tribune, MyPillow CEO and conspiracy theorist, Mike Lindell, made a staggering allegation, asserting that his company has suffered a massive loss of $100 million in potential sales due to what he described as “cancel culture” by major box stores like Walmart.

Lindell expressed his dismay over the situation, stating, “It was a massive, massive cancellation. We lost $100 million from attacks by the box stores, the shopping networks, the shopping channels, all of them did cancel culture on us.”

This follows the decision by major retailers such as Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Slumberland Furniture to cease selling MyPillow products. The retailers cited Lindell’s unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump as the reason for their decision.

Lindell has repeatedly alleged that Chinese interference played a significant role in widespread voter fraud during the 2020 election. In an attempt to back his claims, he offered a $5 million reward to anyone who could disprove his assertions, which was successfully accomplished by a data expert. However, despite an arbitration panel ordering him to honor the reward, Lindell has refused to pay and defiantly declared, “This will be going to court!”

According to reports from the Star Tribune, Lindell’s company is currently subleasing manufacturing space and has put up more than 850 pieces of equipment for an online auction. The auction includes various items such as sewing machines, industrial fabric spreaders, forklifts, desks, and chairs. The article highlighted that there were several months when MyPillow was dropped by retailers, leading to a shortage of work for some employees. To address this, Lindell redirected staff to work for MyStore, an online marketplace he established, or to his addiction resource organization, the Lindell Recovery Network.

However, the challenges for Lindell continue to mount as he and his company find themselves entangled in a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit. The suit alleges that Lindell repeatedly made false claims that Dominion Voting Systems “rigged” the election in favor of President Joe Biden. Notably, Fox News settled a similar lawsuit with Dominion in April, agreeing to pay $787.5 million. When asked about the impact of these pending lawsuits on his business, Lindell acknowledged, “Of course it has,” according to the Star Tribune.

