FIREWORKS: Trump Launches Scathing Attack Against “Sloppy Chris Christie”





Former President Donald Trump lashed out at his 2024 rival, Chris Christie, in a furious response to comments made by the former New Jersey governor during a Fox News interview. The heated exchange occurred early Wednesday, following Christie’s criticism of Trump’s presidency and his decision to withdraw support in 2020 due to election falsehoods.

Speaking to Piers Morgan on Fox News Tonight, Christie expressed disappointment with Trump’s tenure, specifically pointing out his failure to repeal Obamacare and the substantial increase in the national debt during his time in office. Christie also criticized Trump’s handling of the Mexico border wall, claiming that only 47 miles were constructed, with the American taxpayers footing the bill.

In response, Trump took to his newly established social media platform, Truth Social, to unleash a barrage of counterattacks against Christie. Dismissing him as “Sloppy Chris Christie,” the former president highlighted the governor’s low approval ratings in New Jersey, labeling them the worst in state history. Trump also claimed that Christie was polling at a mere 1% and accused him of leaving his state in disarray.

Refuting Christie’s statement on the border wall, Trump asserted that the former governor was intentionally misleading the public. Trump claimed that the Department of Homeland Security reported the actual figure to be 463 miles, which included both new structures and renovated sections. The former president also emphasized that additional miles were secured through negotiations with Mexico.

Further stoking the fire, Trump revealed that Christie had expressed a strong desire to join his administration, but he had turned him down. Concluding his social media tirade, Trump labeled Christie a “total loser.”

TRUMP TRUTH POST:

Sloppy Chris Christie, who is polling at 1% and left his State, New Jersey, with an Approval Rating of 9% (the WORST number in State History), was interviewed on FoxNews (of course!) and stated that I only built 47 miles of Border Wall, knowing that the actual number is 463 Miles, as reported by the Department of Homeland Security. This does not include many Miles that we fixed or renovated, or areas that I got Mexico to secure. BEST BORDER EVER! He also lied about Russia & many other subjects!

But Trump wasn’t finished. He fired off another post attacking Christie and tossed in a few barbs at Ron DeSantis as well. The GOP candidates can’t beat Trump in the polls, but they can get under his skin.

Sloppy Chris Christie is thrashing about, doing and saying anything to stay relevant. He desperately wanted to join the Trump Administration, but I said “NO!” In 2016, he spent most of his time away from New Jersey in order to campaign for President, much like Ron DeSanctimonious is doing now to Florida. Chris ended up getting run out of New Hampshire, where he had almost no vote or popularity. They knew him well – CHRIS CHRISTIE IS A TOTAL LOSER!”

Christie has since taken to Twitter and responded:

Donald Trump, the king of keyboard warriors.

Donny, you got so much to say, why don’t you say it directly to my face on the debate stage?

Or are you a coward?

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)