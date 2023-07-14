Hatzalah of Waterbury Adds Fly Car To Its Fleet As Emergency Operations Expand





Hatzalah of Waterbury has introduced a new fly car to its fleet, enhancing its operational capabilities and decreasing response times during life-threatening situations.

Since being awarded its licensure in January, Hatzalah of Waterbury’s 25 members, including EMTs and paramedics, have responded to more than 600 emergency calls – including two cardiac arrest saves – far surpassing their expected numbers.

Hatzalah is now expanding into smaller towns surrounding Waterbury that are suffering from dire shortages of paramedics, providing mutual aid at tense moments and working collaboratively with the police department, fire department, and all local EMS agencies.

These efforts have quickly paid off, with local agencies relying on and trusting Hatzalah of Waterbury – including the organization receiving a Citation of Organizational Excellence from Waterbury Hospital – allowing it to rapidly expand its services for the frum community and Waterbury residents at large.

