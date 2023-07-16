COVER-UP? Secret Service Closed Cocaine Probe Without Conducting Any Interviews





The Secret Service announced on Thursday that it has concluded its investigation into the discovery of a small packet of cocaine in the White House, failing to determine who left it there. Stunningly, the agency’s spokesman, Anthony Gugliemi, that it had not even conducted any interviews about the matter.

Working in collaboration with the FBI, the Secret Service conducted tests on the packet to confirm its contents as cocaine. Additionally, they examined the item for fingerprints and DNA evidence. However, these efforts yielded no usable forensic evidence, investigators claim. Video footage from the area where the packet was found also provided no significant leads, leaving a list of approximately 500 staff members and visitors who were present during a particular weekend earlier this month as potential suspects.

Gugliemi explained that the decision to forgo interviews was based on several factors. Interviewing all 500 individuals would have placed a strain on the agency’s resources, potentially infringing upon civil liberties. Furthermore, without tangible physical evidence linking any person to the drugs, it was deemed unlikely that the interviews would yield fruitful results.

“Yes, you could have a consensual interview,” Gugliemi stated, emphasizing that participation would be voluntary. “But we have no evidence to approach them.”

The quantity of cocaine discovered was relatively small, weighing approximately 208 milligrams or roughly .007 ounce. Consequently, the offense would only amount to a misdemeanor charge in the District of Columbia. Considering the resources required to interview the extensive list of individuals, the Secret Service determined that it was not warranted.

The incident gained significant public attention in recent days, prompting criticism from Republicans who accused the Biden administration of not taking sufficient action to identify the culprit. Former President Donald Trump expressed his thoughts on Truth Social, saying, “Despite all of the cameras pointing directly at the ‘scene of the crime,’ and the greatest forensics anywhere in the world, they just can’t figure it out? They know the answer, and so does everyone else!”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)