NYC Mayor Adams To Appoint Edward Caban As First Hispanic NYPD Commissioner





NYC Mayor Eric Adams will announce the appointment of Acting Police Commissioner Edward Caban as the head of the New York City Police Department this week, making him the first top cop of Hispanic descent in the city’s history, the New York Post is reporting.

Multiple sources told the outlet that Adams will make the official announcement on Monday morning at the 40th Precinct in The Bronx, where Caban began his distinguished 30-year career in law enforcement.

Edward Caban assumed the role of acting commissioner on July 1 after the surprise resignation of former top cop Keechant Sewell in June. With this appointment, Caban will shed the interim title and assume the full responsibilities of leading the nation’s largest police force.

“Commissioner Caban is a consummate professional with over three decades of service in the NYPD,” stated Mayor Adams in a previous statement. “I have full confidence that the hard-working men and women of our city’s police department have a strong leader in place until a more formal announcement is made in the coming weeks.”

Prior to his current position, Caban served as the first deputy commissioner of the NYPD, occupying the second-in-command role under Sewell. Mayor Adams, himself a former police officer, promoted Caban to the second-highest-ranking position within the department. In his capacity as the first deputy commissioner, Caban was responsible for policy development, personnel management, recruit and in-service training, as well as the overall supervision of the discipline system, as outlined by the NYPD.

Having grown up in the Bronx, Edward Caban joined the NYPD in 1991, initially serving at the 40th Precinct. Displaying exceptional dedication and skill, he quickly rose through the ranks, achieving the rank of sergeant within a mere three years and later attaining the position of inspector.

It is worth noting that Caban faced allegations of cheating on his sergeant’s exam nearly three decades ago, alongside several other aspiring sergeants, as detailed in police files obtained by The Post last year.

Edward Caban hails from a law enforcement family, with his father Juan having served as an NYC Transit Police Detective and even serving as the President of the Transit Police Hispanic Society at one point in his career. The new NYPD commissioner is married to Leidy Caban and is a proud father to two children, Edward and Ava.

