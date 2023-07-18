White House Rips Into RFK Jr. For Claiming Covid Was “Ethnically Targeted” To Spare Jews





White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre condemned Joe Biden challenger Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Monday, after he floated a bizarre and borderline anti-Semitic theory that the Covid-19 virus was engineered not to adversely affect Ashkenazi Jews.

“The claims made on that tape is false. It is vile. They put our fellow Americans in danger,” Jean-Pierre said.

RFK Jr.’s comments were revealed by the New York Post, who shared video of him outlining the conspiracy theory.

“COVID-19. There is an argument that it is ethnically targeted. COVID-19 attacks certain races disproportionately,” the Post quoted Kennedy as saying. “COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese.”

“We don’t know whether it was deliberately targeted or not, but there are papers out there that show the racial or ethnic differential and impact,” he added.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)