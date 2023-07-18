Donald Trump Says He’s About To Be Arrested For The Third Time





Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform, saying he received the target letter on Sunday night. Such a letter can precede an indictment; Trump got one ahead of being charged last month in a separate investigation into the mishandling of classified documents.

Trump wrote he received the “HORRIFYING NEWS” after having just returned from a Turning Point USA event in Florida where he won a straw poll (which consisted almost exclusively of his supporters) with 85.7% of the vote.

“Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment,” Trump wrote in a lengthy statement.

A spokesman for special counsel Jack Smith, whose office is leading the investigation, did not immediately return an email from the Associated Press seeking comment.

Prosecutors have cast a broad net in their investigation into attempts by Trump and his allies to block the transfer of power to Democrat Joe Biden.

