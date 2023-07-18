Donald Trump Says He’s About To Be Arrested For The Third Time

Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Trump made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform, saying he received the target letter on Sunday night. Such a letter can precede an indictment; Trump got one ahead of being charged last month in a separate investigation into the mishandling of classified documents.
Trump wrote he received the “HORRIFYING NEWS” after having just returned from a Turning Point USA event in Florida where he won a straw poll (which consisted almost exclusively of his supporters) with 85.7% of the vote.
“Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment,” Trump wrote in a lengthy statement.
A spokesman for special counsel Jack Smith, whose office is leading the investigation, did not immediately return an email from the Associated Press seeking comment.
Prosecutors have cast a broad net in their investigation into attempts by Trump and his allies to block the transfer of power to Democrat Joe Biden.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
And rightfully so
This is a politically motivated targeting of the leading presidential candidate
i think its high time for the people to speak up and stop being walked all over.
He is right people should be protesting
Not every president was a tzaddik this is the first one being targeted aggressively, enough
That clinched it . For sure he gets my vote now. We must take the country back from these monsters who are harassing an innocent man for political purposes
Another opportunity for Trump to ask his followers to contribute for his legal fees. I’m amazed that people contribute to the billionaire.
Only totalitarian regimes arrest their political opponents.
The Biden regime is playing with fire here.
If the regime does not allow President Trump to run again in a fair election, this may cause a disastrous conflict in the US.
The suicidal Jewish Democrats have forgotten that many Jews also supported the Communist regime in the USSR, with disastrous results for the Jews.
One thing he’s right about is that this is all about election interference.
The Left and the Democrats are stuck with Biden, and they know he has no chance against anyone other than Trump.
They will do anything and everything to hand the GOP nomination to Donald, because that is their own best chance to win.
This is why they are working to keep his base fired up.
As an aside, I was happily surprised that Trump’s list of Democrats’ maltreatment of him did not mention “stealing the 2020 election.”
There is nothing that this evil illegitimate Administration won’t do persecuting the man who actually won the elections, President Donald Trump.
Hopefully, HKB”H will take pity on our long-suffering country and reinstall Trump as our President.
He’ll pull through this one as well i’m sure, he’s got an amazing track record to avoid personal disaster!!
Although Lyndon Johnson was notoriously corrupt he was never so blatant to abuse the levers of government against political foes because the media wasn’t yet as biased as today. Biden has taken this country’s DOJ down to dishonor right along with him.
arrested for third time?
aren’t you supposed to be in jail after an arrest?
is this the future of law enforcement?