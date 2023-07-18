REPULSIVE: Trump’s Antisemitic Dinner Guest Calls For “Holy War” Against Jews [SEE THE VIDEO]





In a shocking display of bigotry, far-right commentator Nick Fuentes launched a venomous diatribe against Jewish people during his appearance at an America First Foundation rally on Sunday. Fuentes, known for his neo-Nazi views, spared no measure of hatred as he took aim at various targets while spewing his Christian nationalist rhetoric.

Footage of Fuentes’ incendiary remarks quickly circulated on Twitter, showcasing the most inflammatory statements he made. The self-proclaimed white supremacist began by airing his grievances with fellow right-wing figures before delving into a distorted interpretation of the Talmud, often weaponized by white supremacists and anti-Semites.

Fuentes selectively quoted lines, such as “If a gentile hits a Jew, he must be killed. But when a Jew murders a gentile, there will be no death penalty.” He cherry-picked another quote, stating, “Jews may use lies to circumvent the gentiles.” Fuentes then raised concerns about the influence of Jewish individuals in banking and the entertainment industry, insinuating that they hold anti-Christian sentiments and advocating for their removal.

Expanding on his divisive rhetoric, Fuentes called for Christian leaders to hold higher offices, emphasizing a desire for a society governed by Christian principles. He proceeded to express his disapproval of rapper Kanye West’s presidential aspirations, citing West’s alleged disrespect for religious symbols. Fuentes then introduced right-wing influencer Sneako to the stage, who proclaimed that Fuentes would become the future President of the United States of America. Fuentes reciprocated by endorsing former President Donald Trump for the 2024 elections, applauding Trump’s stance on curbing immigration and confronting the federal bureaucracy. Fuentes even pledged his willingness to sacrifice his life for Trump.

In an explosive finale, Fuentes declared that a “holy war” was underway, vowing to make his perceived enemies suffer. He proclaimed that those who opposed his vision had no place in America or the world.

Fuentes and another anti-Semite, Kanye West, attended an event hosted by Trump at Mar-a-Lago in November 2022. Although both Fuentes and West faced condemnation from the Republican National Committee for their racist and anti-Semitic views, Trump himself did not publicly disavow their statements. Despite claiming ignorance of West’s views during an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Trump received praise from West on Twitter, who claimed the former president was “impressed” with Fuentes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)