THREAT? Trump Warns Of “Dangerous” Consequences If He’s Jailed





Former U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning, stating that it would be “very dangerous” if he were to face imprisonment due to the new charges he is likely to encounter.

In an announcement that dominated headlines, Trump revealed on Tuesday that he expects to be indicted as part of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into his actions leading up to the 2020 election and the subsequent January 6 Capitol attack.

Since the announcement, Trump has used various public platforms to voice his opposition to the charges. However, what has caused concern is his reference to the fervent support from his fan base, which he claims is stronger than ever before.

In an interview with Iowa’s The Simon Conway Show, Trump was asked about the possibility of being jailed prior to his trial. Host Doug Wagner posed the question, inquiring about the potential response from his supporters if such a scenario were to unfold. Trump responded, asserting that even discussing such an outcome is perilous given the “tremendously passionate group of voters” he believes he commands.

“I think it would be very dangerous,” he said.

This is not the first time Trump has made such statements. In the past, under similar circumstances, he had incited his followers to protest and reclaim the nation when facing investigations, notably during Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s inquiry into hush money payments made during his 2016 campaign.

During that previous incident, Trump’s online post warned of potential “death & destruction” in the event of charges, raising concerns about possible violence. Fortunately, such fears did not materialize in that case.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)