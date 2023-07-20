WATCH: DeSantis Tells Trump To Get On Debate Stage: “Nobody’s Entitled To Be Nominated”





Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis has called on former President Donald Trump to join the first 2024 Republican primary debate next month. During the interview with The Balance host Eric Bolling on Newsmax, DeSantis said he is commited to a substantive and issue-focused campaign against his chief primary rival, Trump.

Addressing his strategy in dealing with criticism from the former president, DeSantis asserted that while he will respond directly on policy matters, he will refrain from engaging in personal attacks or name-calling. “That’s just not my style, not my cup of tea,” he said, adding that he believes in letting the people decide based on the differences in policy.

When asked about Trump’s intentions to skip the upcoming primary debate, DeSantis expressed his belief that all candidates should participate in such crucial events. He voiced his own commitment to attending the debate, saying, “I’m gonna be there, I think it’s a great opportunity for us to have a great discussion about the country’s future.”

DeSantis added that “nobody’s entitled to be nominated, you gotta earn it. I think he should show up and make his case and answer questions like the rest of us.”

Pressure on Trump to participate in the debates has been mounting, with influential figures within the Republican Party, including chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, and even Fox News urging him to reconsider. Despite this, the former president has remained steadfast in his decision to skip the debates, citing his high poll numbers and the relatively lower support for his primary opponents as reasons for abstaining.

The call from Ron DeSantis, a formidable candidate in his own right, adds further weight to the debate issue. As the 2024 Republican primary race gains momentum, the absence of Trump from the debate stage could leave many unanswered questions about the party’s future direction.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)