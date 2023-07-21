BOMBSHELL: Whistleblower Document Shows Bidens Coerced Ukrainian CEO To Bribe Them





Sen. Chuck Grassley has publicly released an unclassified FBI document containing allegations of a criminal bribery scheme involving Joe Biden, the former Vice President, and his son Hunter Biden in connection with Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings. The document, an FD-1023 form, reveals explosive claims made by a “highly credible” confidential source regarding multiple meetings and conversations with Burisma’s CEO, Mykola Zlochevsky, during the Obama/Biden administration.

According to the released document, Zlochevsky informed the source that he was “coerced” into paying the Bidens millions of dollars to secure their assistance in getting the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating Burisma fired. The accusations suggest a quid pro quo arrangement where Hunter Biden’s position on the company’s board was allegedly used to influence the prosecutor’s dismissal. The source claims that Zlochevsky possesses numerous text messages and recordings to substantiate the alleged payments.

The FBI-generated form also includes details of a meeting involving Hunter Biden, Burisma’s CFO Vadim Pojarski, and Karina Zlochevsky, the daughter of the CEO. During this meeting, Pojarski revealed that they hired Hunter Biden to leverage his father’s influence and protect the company from potential problems.

The document points to a 2019 telephone call where Zlochevsky expresses concern over investigations into the Bidens and their association with Burisma. Zlochevsky reportedly stated that he was “pushed to pay” the Bidens and mentioned “suspicious wire transfers” related to possible illicit payments.

In response to the release of the document, Senator Grassley underscored the importance of transparency and accountability. He questioned the Justice Department and FBI’s handling of the information and their attempts to keep it concealed from Congress and the public. The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman, James Comer, also corroborated the significance of the FBI’s record, noting similarities with evidence from the Oversight Committee’s investigation into the Biden family’s influence peddling.

The White House, the FBI, and the Department of Justice have yet to respond to the allegations disclosed in the document.

