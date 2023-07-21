BOMBSHELL: Whistleblower Document Shows Bidens Coerced Ukrainian CEO To Bribe Them

Sen. Chuck Grassley has publicly released an unclassified FBI document containing allegations of a criminal bribery scheme involving Joe Biden, the former Vice President, and his son Hunter Biden in connection with Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings. The document, an FD-1023 form, reveals explosive claims made by a “highly credible” confidential source regarding multiple meetings and conversations with Burisma’s CEO, Mykola Zlochevsky, during the Obama/Biden administration.
According to the released document, Zlochevsky informed the source that he was “coerced” into paying the Bidens millions of dollars to secure their assistance in getting the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating Burisma fired. The accusations suggest a quid pro quo arrangement where Hunter Biden’s position on the company’s board was allegedly used to influence the prosecutor’s dismissal. The source claims that Zlochevsky possesses numerous text messages and recordings to substantiate the alleged payments.
The FBI-generated form also includes details of a meeting involving Hunter Biden, Burisma’s CFO Vadim Pojarski, and Karina Zlochevsky, the daughter of the CEO. During this meeting, Pojarski revealed that they hired Hunter Biden to leverage his father’s influence and protect the company from potential problems.
The document points to a 2019 telephone call where Zlochevsky expresses concern over investigations into the Bidens and their association with Burisma. Zlochevsky reportedly stated that he was “pushed to pay” the Bidens and mentioned “suspicious wire transfers” related to possible illicit payments.
In response to the release of the document, Senator Grassley underscored the importance of transparency and accountability. He questioned the Justice Department and FBI’s handling of the information and their attempts to keep it concealed from Congress and the public. The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman, James Comer, also corroborated the significance of the FBI’s record, noting similarities with evidence from the Oversight Committee’s investigation into the Biden family’s influence peddling.
The White House, the FBI, and the Department of Justice have yet to respond to the allegations disclosed in the document.
This is the infamous Senator who famously said about January 6 – ” Well, first of all, I will be — if the Vice President isn’t there and we don’t expect him to be there, I will be presiding over the Senate”.
He repeats very old accusations that have been debunked by Trump’s own DOJ.
As the FBI explained, the allegations were thoroughly investigated by Donald Trump’s own Justice Department. That assessment was closed in August 2020 after eight months of investigative efforts and “found insufficient evidence” to warrant further investigation.
This tactic of publicizing documents is when you have absolutely zilch and are completely brain dead.
Speaking of Grassley, he’s 89 years old. Never a peep from Republicans that perhaps he shouldn’t still be serving in the Senate.
This document is a report of what was claimed, not that it was verified.
I saw a Republican representative ask one of these “whistle blowers” three questions, the witness didn’t know the answers to these very pertinent issues, he said he’d have to check his notes and get back to him.
So you think Biden is not corrupt?
So you think he never once talked to his son about his overseas dealings? You believe that?
And if you don’t, why did he find it necessary to lie about it if he has nothing to hide. Hmmm
> jackk
What is your point? As he was “president pro tempore of the Senate” at the time, it was his actual official duty to preside over any activity of the Senate whenever the vice president is absent. So are you praising him for standing up to perform his official duties?
And that remark you copied from NPR about the DOJ’s alleged “found insufficient evidence” (and NPR goes on to claim the investigation was “closed” in 2020) was debunked by then-Attorney General Barr himself. I personally watched the interview when Barr was later interviewed on the matter and clearly stated that his DOJ made no such finding and never closed the investigation. Further Barr himself in the interview questioned what it was taking so long for the investigators to finish (he was clearly implying the guilt of the suspects was obvious). In fact, the excuse given by the FBI (and it is now 2023) for not wanting to release the document is exactly because there was still an investigation.