POLL: Donald Trump Gets Wiped Out By Joe Biden In 2024 Poll





A new poll from Monmouth University raises serious doubts about Donald Trump’s viability as a general election candidate, even as he appears to be cruising to the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

The poll indicates that even if Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) were to launch a third-party bid, it would have limited impact on Biden’s lead.

The survey revealed that 47% of respondents would likely or definitely support President Biden, while only 40% would back Donald Trump. Interestingly, a hypothetical unity ticket involving Joe Manchin and former Republican Utah Governor Jon Huntsman would only slightly diminish Biden’s lead, as he would still hold a 40%-34% advantage over Trump.

Moreover, the poll indicated that a substantial majority, 63% of voters, had an unfavorable view of Donald Trump, with half of the respondents firmly stating they would “definitely” not support him in the 2024 election.

The release of the Monmouth poll comes in the wake of Donald Trump’s announcement that he may face indictment for the third time in the year, this time in relation to his alleged involvement in the January 6 Capitol riot that followed his defeat to Biden. Despite these legal challenges, Trump remains the clear frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination.

According to the RealClearPolitics polling average of national primary voters, Trump leads his closest competitor, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, by an impressive margin of almost 33 points. In the early primary contests in Iowa and New Hampshire, Trump holds leads of 24 and 22 points, respectively.

Senator John Kennedy, during an appearance on Fox News, suggested that the mounting legal peril faced by Trump might be due to Democrats’ desire to see him as the GOP nominee in 2024.

Kennedy argued, “President Biden wants President Trump as an opponent because given President Biden’s poll numbers — he polls right up there with Bud Light — he thinks President Trump is the only person he can beat. I think the Justice Department’s going to do pretty much whatever, at the senior levels, whatever they can to make sure that President Trump is the nominee because that’s who President Biden wants.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)