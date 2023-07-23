POLL: Donald Trump Gets Wiped Out By Joe Biden In 2024 Poll

A new poll from Monmouth University raises serious doubts about Donald Trump’s viability as a general election candidate, even as he appears to be cruising to the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
The poll indicates that even if Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) were to launch a third-party bid, it would have limited impact on Biden’s lead.
The survey revealed that 47% of respondents would likely or definitely support President Biden, while only 40% would back Donald Trump. Interestingly, a hypothetical unity ticket involving Joe Manchin and former Republican Utah Governor Jon Huntsman would only slightly diminish Biden’s lead, as he would still hold a 40%-34% advantage over Trump.
Moreover, the poll indicated that a substantial majority, 63% of voters, had an unfavorable view of Donald Trump, with half of the respondents firmly stating they would “definitely” not support him in the 2024 election.
The release of the Monmouth poll comes in the wake of Donald Trump’s announcement that he may face indictment for the third time in the year, this time in relation to his alleged involvement in the January 6 Capitol riot that followed his defeat to Biden. Despite these legal challenges, Trump remains the clear frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination.
According to the RealClearPolitics polling average of national primary voters, Trump leads his closest competitor, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, by an impressive margin of almost 33 points. In the early primary contests in Iowa and New Hampshire, Trump holds leads of 24 and 22 points, respectively.
Senator John Kennedy, during an appearance on Fox News, suggested that the mounting legal peril faced by Trump might be due to Democrats’ desire to see him as the GOP nominee in 2024.
Kennedy argued, “President Biden wants President Trump as an opponent because given President Biden’s poll numbers — he polls right up there with Bud Light — he thinks President Trump is the only person he can beat. I think the Justice Department’s going to do pretty much whatever, at the senior levels, whatever they can to make sure that President Trump is the nominee because that’s who President Biden wants.”
YWN World cubicle thank you.
And Biden won the 2020 election too and no one cheated.
I think the vaccine got to your head
I would love to see Yeshiva World stay out of partisan politics. What do you say?
I’m not a fan of Biden and consider myself a conservative and Republican but I would never vote for Trump again. The guy is a narcissistic sociopath who has no business being president.
Polls are only as reliable as the questions asked and the algorithm applied to the results. And both of thoe largely depend on the the organization funding or executing the poll.
“The survey revealed that 47% of respondents would likely or definitely support President Biden . . . ”
Forty-seven percent of ALL respondents or forty-seven percent of Democrats? The answer to that question makes a great difference as to what can be learned from the poll.
” . . . while only 40% would back (Mr.) Donald Trump.”
Again, forty percent of Democrats or Republicans? Were the independents included?
“Moreover, the poll indicated that a substantial majority, 63% of voters, had an unfavorable view of Donald Trump . . . ” IF this refers to 63% of Republican voters, this is a significant and very meaningful number in predicting the ’24 election. However, if this number represents ALL voters, assuming the country is still pretty much split 50-50 this means that only 13% of Republican voters won’t be voting for Mr. Trump.
” . . . with half of the respondents firmly stating they would “definitely” not support him in the 2024 election.”
Well, of course. Fifty percent of all voters are Democrats and certainly won’t be voting for Mr. Trump.
Joe Biden Is the Second Most UNPOPULAR President in Modern History after Jimmy Carter – But He TOTALLY Got 81 Million Votes!
The latest Harvard CAPS-Harris poll (not Republican) has Trump leading 45% to Biden’s 40%. Trump’s lead among independent voters is an astounding 18%. Believe whichever poll you prefer.
Its not just one poll. The Real Clear Politics average of the nine major polls (including several Republican polling firms) shows Biden ahead of trump by 5-6 percentage points over the past several weeks. Trump has a brief spike right after he was indicted but the Biden lead is back up and slowing widening. Obviously, these are polls of national voting and don’t reflect the state specific electoral college outcomes but it is surprising that Biden is ahead.
If true it would show that Covid really dumbed down America
YWN is becoming the fake news broadcasters of the Jewish world.
This article not accurate
It’s inconceivable that the 45th president will become the 47th president even amidst all his noise. When push comes to shove, Americans will simply see him as unfit: be it his
narcissistic inability to control himself, be it his legal issues or his age! He will not occupy the White House on the 20th of January 2025! If Biden is still alive and wins, he will quickly accede the office of POTUS to the worst possible choice for the office! Mrs. Mamala Emhoff will absolutely ruin America!