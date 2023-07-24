SEE IT: Mark Levin Rants Against Trump-Appointed Judge Over Timing Of Classified Docs Trial





Fox News host Mark Levin launched a scathing attack on Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, after she ruled that the trial for the classified document case against Trump would proceed before the upcoming election.

On Friday morning, Judge Cannon set the trial date for May 20, 2024, rejecting the Trump legal defense’s motion to delay the case in Florida until after the election. The former president faces federal criminal charges related to his handling of classified material after leaving office.

The ruling also turned down Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team’s request to schedule the trial for December 2023. However, it was Judge Cannon who bore the brunt of Levin’s criticism during his Sunday show, “Life, Liberty, and Levin.”

“Judge Cannon, in Florida, you let the country down. This trial should have been moved to after the election. You just gave your imprimatur and the imprimatur of the federal judiciary to the interference in this election,” declared the conservative firebrand.

Levin did not stop there; he further demanded an investigation into extortion that allegedly took place involving DOJ prosecutors:

“Furthermore, you haven’t even looked into a matter which you have the right to look into without any motion from defense counsel. Involving an extortion that took place. What am I talking about? Stanley Woodward, an attorney for Mr. Snyder, who is the codefendant in this documents case, said a prosecutor on Mr. Smith’s team. And this is a guy who walked into Judge Cannon’s court the other day. He’s the head of the counterintelligence section. He’s really the guy, in part the right hand to Smith who’s pushing this agenda.”

Levin went on to discuss the allegations of extortion involving the prosecutor from Mr. Smith’s team, who attempted to secure cooperation from an individual named Klein to become a witness for the state against Donald Trump. The attorney for Mr. Snyder alleged that the prosecutor implied favorable consideration for a judgeship in Washington if they turned against Trump. Mr. Woodward subsequently filed a complaint against the alleged prosecutorial conduct.

The Fox News host expressed his concerns about the lack of interest in investigating these allegations, stating, “You have a federal judge in Florida putting everything else aside. She’s going to go forward with the case. Doesn’t she want to know what took place here? And we’re waiting for an Obama judge in Washington, D.C., who are notoriously anti-Trump and pro Biden. To resolve this matter all being done in secret.”

