ARE THEY RIGHT? Trump Voters Say Anti-White Racism Is A Bigger Problem Than Anti-Black Racism





A recent Yahoo News/YouGov poll sheds light on the differing views regarding racism in America, particularly among Trump voters and Republicans. The survey, conducted from July 13-17 and involving 1,638 U.S. adults, highlights a striking divide in perceptions of racism against White and Black Americans.

Despite President Joe Biden’s decisive victory in the 2020 election, with repeated confirmation of the results by state officials, the poll showcases the contours of support for former President Donald Trump. Notably, Trump won a majority of White voters, and the survey reveals the distinct perspectives among this group.

According to Yahoo’s Marquise Francis and Andrew Romano, a slim majority of all White respondents in the poll acknowledged that anti-White racism is a problem. However, a significantly larger proportion of White respondents recognized anti-Black racism as a problem faced by Black people.

Specifically, among 2020 Trump voters, 62% acknowledged that racism against Black Americans is a problem in society today, while 73% stated that racism against white Americans is also a problem.

When asked to assess the magnitude of the problem, only 19% of Trump voters described racism against Black Americans as a “big problem.” In contrast, twice as many (37%) Trump voters considered racism against white Americans a significant issue.

Interestingly, Trump voters and self-identified Republicans were the only demographic groups identified by Yahoo News and YouGov who were more likely to view racism against white Americans as a problem than racism against Black Americans. Although a majority (51%) of white Americans recognized racism against people who share their ethnicity as an issue, a far larger number (72%) acknowledged that racism against Black Americans is also a problem.

The poll also revealed a striking contrast in perceptions among Black respondents. A significant 82% of Black participants stated that racism against Black people is a problem. However, only 27% believed that racism against Whites is a problem.

