Lebron James’ Son’s Cardiac Arrest Sparks Speculation From Elon Musk About COVID Vaccine





18-year-old Bronny James, a University of Southern California freshman and the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest during a basketball workout on Monday. Reports indicate that he lost consciousness but was successfully revived, and he is now listed in stable condition at a hospital in the Los Angeles area.

As he does with practically every high-profile incident, Elon Musk inserted himself into the discussion, this time by floating the possibility that the COVID vaccine may have played a role in the young athlete’s health crisis. Musk, the CEO of Tesla and the owner of Twitter (which he rebranded as “X” after a $44 billion purchase last year), tweeted his thoughts on the matter on Tuesday. He acknowledged that attributing everything to the vaccine might not be accurate, but likewise, dismissing any potential connection entirely might not be justified either.

Musk pointed to myocarditis, a rare inflammatory condition affecting the heart, as a known side-effect of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), cases of myocarditis have been reported in adolescents and young adult males who received the mRNA vaccine.

As of May 2022, there were 635 cases of myocarditis diagnosed out of approximately 54.8 million doses of the vaccine administered to children between the ages of 5 and 17.

The CDC, while acknowledging the existence of adverse events post-vaccination, emphasized that it is crucial to differentiate between events caused directly by the vaccine and those occurring coincidentally.

LeBron James had previously stated that his family, including his son Bronny, had been vaccinated against COVID-19. However, there is currently no evidence linking the cardiac arrest incident to the vaccine. LeBron James confirmed the incident involving his son, who was preparing for his debut season with the USC Trojans.

In a statement to TMZ, the James family shared the details of the incident: “Yesterday while practicing, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff promptly attended to him and transported him to the hospital.” They further requested privacy and promised updates as more information became available.

Emergency services were alerted when a 911 call was placed at 9:26 a.m. from the Galen Center, where USC practices, reporting the emergency. Bronny was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, with TMZ obtaining audio of a 911 dispatcher referring to him as “unconscious.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)