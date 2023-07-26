CATSKILLS: Serious MVA On Route 17B In White Lake; Two Patients Airlifted





Serious injuries were reported at a crash in the Catskills, Wednesday afternoon.

Catskills Hatzolah was on the scene of a serious MVA at the intersection of Route 17B and Route 55 in front of Lapidus Bungalow Colony. The White Lake Fire Department was needed to extricate one victim trapped in the vehicle.

Two victims were being airlifted to a trauma center by Medevac’s.

One of the vehicles involved was a van full of children. They all appear to be in stable condition, with minor injuries.

THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED ON THE CATSKILL SCOOP STATUS

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)