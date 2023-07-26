CATSKILLS: Serious MVA On Route 17B In White Lake; Two Patients Airlifted

Serious injuries were reported at a crash in the Catskills, Wednesday afternoon.
Catskills Hatzolah was on the scene of a serious MVA at the intersection of Route 17B and Route 55 in front of Lapidus Bungalow Colony. The White Lake Fire Department was needed to extricate one victim trapped in the vehicle.
Two victims were being airlifted to a trauma center by Medevac’s.
One of the vehicles involved was a van full of children. They all appear to be in stable condition, with minor injuries.
where is the sense of privacy?
Not one to publicly call out Yidden, especially on erev Tisha B’av, but enough is enough!
For all those who dwell in the Catskills for the summer, you know the chassidish bus drivers are beyond reckless. Driving on small roads 45-50mph, even faster on the wider roads.
Last summer I was almost run over by one as I was driving my son. I took a picture of the bus. The next day I waited for him, he laughed in my face when I tried to speak to him about the danger of his driving. Called his company, to no avail. This isn’t a situation of one driver. You can all see how they drive up here. It’s simply a miracle more accidents haven’t happened.
I don’t understand how the chassidish mothers continue putting their boys on these buses day in day out. Someone needs to do something about these reckless drivers before we start having accidents like this more often.
Whose privacy is being violated?
The victims, no one needs wants to be plastered all over the net
One of the major causes of accidents is tailgating which is unfortunately an experience anyone driving upstate has encountered numerous time. No matter how great a driver you think you are, the limits of human reaction time mean you increase the risk of an accident significantly when you tailgate. Stop putting your life and others at risk and give the driver in front of you some space.
lowerourtuition11210
THE PERSON IN THE CAR THAT WAS HIT……
Leave the school buses in the city and attend camp in your own bungalow colony. The wild school bus drivers and even the not wild ones are bringing the city congestion and dangers up to the country. If you want that, stay in the city. Leave those buses @ home.