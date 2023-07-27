SCOTT SURGING: Senator Gaining Traction In 2024 GOP Primary As DeSantis Stumbles





Recent developments in the 2024 Republican primary race have shown signs of Sen. Tim Scott gaining momentum, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s campaign faces some hurdles. Several early presidential primary state polls have revealed Scott’s increasing popularity, and he recently held a significant meeting with Republican governors and key GOP donors in Aspen, Colorado.

The interest in Scott comes amidst concerns over DeSantis’s ability to challenge former President Trump, who still holds significant sway as the perceived front-runner in the GOP race. Although Republicans praise Scott’s positive campaign message and see potential for change with his approach, they acknowledge the enduring popularity of Trump.

Since launching his campaign in May, Scott has seen a slow but steady rise in early state polling. Recent Fox Business polls in South Carolina and Iowa show Scott securing double-digit percentages. In South Carolina, he secured 10 percent support among GOP primary voters, placing fourth behind Trump, Nikki Haley, and DeSantis. In Iowa, Scott obtained 11 percent support among GOP caucus goers, again trailing Trump and DeSantis.

However, while Scott’s gains in early state polls are notable, national polls still show him registering in the single digits. Trump maintains a strong lead in these polls, with DeSantis as his closest competitor.

The renewed interest in Scott may pose a threat to other candidates, particularly DeSantis, whose campaign has recently undergone restructuring due to challenges in narrowing the gap between him and Trump. Despite the setback, some argue that Scott’s rise is independent of DeSantis’s performance and that many Republican primary voters remain undecided.

Scott’s appeal to voters largely stems from his optimistic message and inspirational personal story. Raised by a single mother in poverty, Scott’s journey to becoming the Senate’s only Black Republican resonates with many voters, countering what he perceives as “the lies of the radical Left.”

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s recent criticism of Scott indicates the growing recognition of the South Carolina senator as a potential competitor. Christie accused Scott of avoiding the truth about Donald Trump’s responsibility for the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack. Scott’s campaign chose not to respond to Christie’s remarks.

Despite the competition, DeSantis’s campaign remains confident, asserting that the 2024 GOP primary is essentially a two-person race between him and Trump. They view DeSantis as a strong candidate, who has been well-received in early primary states.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)