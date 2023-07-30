IDF Veteran Launches Primary Challenge Against “Jew-ish” George Santos





In an ever-expanding pool of hopefuls looking to take over the position of Rep. George Santos, a fresh primary challenger has emerged – Daniel Norber, a veteran of the Israel Defense Forces.

Norber, a small business owner hailing from Bayside, Queens, has entered the race citing the urgent need for better representation in the district. Norber expressed dissatisfaction with Santos, who is currently grappling with federal charges related to fraud and money laundering, and has a history of being untruthful.

“I believe he should resign definitely, no doubt about it,” remarked Norber, aged 43, in an interview with the New York Post. “We deserve someone who will bring respect and dignity to our district.”

A key point of contention for Norber was Santos’ controversial claim of being Jewish, which the challenger found unacceptable. Despite promises from Team Santos, a genetic test to verify the claim never happened, further fueling the skepticism surrounding the incumbent’s statement.

“My 23 And Me said I am Ashkenazi Jewish,” Norber said. “I am not Jew-ish.”

Norber’s platform revolves around issues crucial to the district, including enhancing local quality of life, addressing crime concerns, securing the US border, and bolstering the economy.

Meanwhile, Santos has declared his intention to seek re-election, but his fundraising efforts have been lackluster, with most of the collected funds used to settle his personal debts.

Norber’s entry into the race marks the third public announcement of a Republican challenge against Santos. The other contenders include Mike Sapraicone, a retired NYPD detective, and Kellen Curry, an Afghanistan war veteran.

While the Republicans battle for the party’s nomination, a multitude of Democrats are also positioning themselves to seize the opportunity to challenge whoever becomes the GOP’s nominee in the predominantly blue-leaning district.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)