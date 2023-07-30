TRAGEDY: Frum Stamford Hill Mother Killed In Horrific Crash In France





Tragedy struck the Stamford Hill, UK, frum community on Sunday as word spread of a horrific accident in France involving a frum family that resulted in the tragic passing of the 40-year-old mother, Mrs. Miriam Posen a”h.

The accident occurred around 6 PM Sunday on the A26 (direction Reims-Calais) between the municipalities of Neuville-Saint-Vaast and Angres, near a work zone.

Three vehicles collided, including a van. In the latter was a frum British family of seven. The mother was R”L tragically killed instantly, while the other family members – ranging in age between 6 and 48 – were all transported to the Cambrai hospital center.

Besides for the mother, all of the frum family members are in stable condition. Belgium Hatzolah has personnel stationed at the hospital to assist the family in any way possible.

The names for Tehillim are:

שלום פינחס אשר בן טויבא לאה

אסתר בלומא בת מרים

רחל לאה בת מרים

הינדא בת מרים

רפאל בת מרים

In the second vehicle involved in the accident, consisting of four people, a non-Jewish 75-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man died. The two other passengers (a 14-year-old boy and a 79-year-old man) were in life-threatening condition and were transported by helicopter to the Lille University Hospital.

Finally, in the third vehicle, the four passengers aged aged between 6 and 33 were lightly injured.

The name of the victim was not released pending proper family notifications.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

