RINOS? Just 9% Of Trump Cabinet Members Say They Support Him In 2024

Quizzed by NBC, Trump’s former Attorney General Bill Barr expressed uncertainty about whether he would cast his vote for his former boss, Donald Trump, or President Joe Biden in the general election.
Despite serving under Trump’s administration, Barr made it clear that he opposes Trump for the GOP nomination. He went on to criticize the former president for his actions following the 2020 presidential race, condemning Trump’s behavior as “reckless” and referring to him as a “consummate narcissist.”
When questioned about his voting intentions in the general election if the candidates were the same as in 2020, Barr humorously replied, “I’ll jump off that bridge when I get to it,” indicating his reluctance to make a decision at this point.
The questioning of Barr was part of a broader effort to gauge the support of former Trump cabinet members for the former president’s potential bid for re-election. Out of the 44 individuals who served in Trump’s Cabinet during his term in office, only four publicly stated their backing for Trump’s run, while most either declined to comment or ignored the requests for their opinions.
Barr’s stance adds to the complexity of the situation, with some former cabinet members remaining coy about endorsing Trump while others outright oppose his bid for the GOP nomination or express their adamant disapproval of his potential return to power.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Misleading information and headline because most of President Trump’s cabinet were Rinos intent on foiling his efforts and complicit in trying to bring him down.
They’re not RINOs, it just means that the vast majority of people who have worked closely with President Trump know that he is an awful leader. They have said as much in countless books and op-eds. If you really believe in the GOP agenda you’re best choice is not Trump.
Nobody cares
The term RINO is used as a misnomer nowadays, the real RINOs are the maga nuts.