RINOS? Just 9% Of Trump Cabinet Members Say They Support Him In 2024





Quizzed by NBC, Trump’s former Attorney General Bill Barr expressed uncertainty about whether he would cast his vote for his former boss, Donald Trump, or President Joe Biden in the general election.

Despite serving under Trump’s administration, Barr made it clear that he opposes Trump for the GOP nomination. He went on to criticize the former president for his actions following the 2020 presidential race, condemning Trump’s behavior as “reckless” and referring to him as a “consummate narcissist.”

When questioned about his voting intentions in the general election if the candidates were the same as in 2020, Barr humorously replied, “I’ll jump off that bridge when I get to it,” indicating his reluctance to make a decision at this point.

The questioning of Barr was part of a broader effort to gauge the support of former Trump cabinet members for the former president’s potential bid for re-election. Out of the 44 individuals who served in Trump’s Cabinet during his term in office, only four publicly stated their backing for Trump’s run, while most either declined to comment or ignored the requests for their opinions.

Barr’s stance adds to the complexity of the situation, with some former cabinet members remaining coy about endorsing Trump while others outright oppose his bid for the GOP nomination or express their adamant disapproval of his potential return to power.

