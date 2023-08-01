VILE: Conservatives Vandalize GOP Presidential Candidate Photo With Antisemitic Drawings, Nazi References





A shocking incident of antisemitic defacement and Nazi references marred the recent conservative Turning Point Action Conference, as revealed in a video segment released by CNN on Sunday. According to the report, a large photo featuring the face of GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy was targeted with offensive drawings and symbols.

CNN journalist Elle Reeve covered the conference in Florida earlier this month and engaged with attendees to gather their opinions on Ramaswamy’s candidacy. The Turning Point Action Conference had displayed large photos of all candidates, encouraging participants to share their thoughts on post-it notes.

The comments left on Ramaswamy’s photo featured antisemitic drawings, including the Star of David with the words “soon” crossed out, which Reeve explained is a reference to a 4chan joke alluding to another Holocaust. Additionally, the number “1488” appeared on the sign, known as a Nazi reference.

Reeve, addressing the audience during the video segment, expressed her concern over the offensive content, stating, “We have a little bit of the dark side here.” As the camera panned to the defaced sign, she drew attention to the presence of the hateful symbols, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

Upon being alerted to the presence of Nazi references, a spokesperson from Turning Point promptly removed the offensive elements from the sign.

Subsequently, Reeve conducted a sit-down interview with Vivek Ramaswamy, seeking his thoughts on the incident. Ramaswamy declined to comment specifically on that particular instance but did share his personal experiences with racism in the United States. He firmly rejected the idea that facing hardships should be equated with adopting a victim mentality.

In recent polling data compiled by Real Clear Politics, Ramaswamy is currently averaging in third place in the Republican presidential primary, reflecting his growing prominence within the party.

