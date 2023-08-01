HOLD YOUR HORSES: Prominent GOP Rep. Says Impeaching Biden Would Hurt Republicans [SEE THE VIDEO]





Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina issued a cautionary message to her fellow House Republicans, urging restraint in their efforts to impeach President Joe Biden. The warning came during an appearance on Fox News Sunday with Shannon Bream, where Mace discussed the recent push by GOP House members to initiate impeachment proceedings against Biden over alleged foreign business dealings involving his family.

Mace argued that pursuing impeachment without sufficient grounds could carry significant consequences for the party, especially in districts where Biden secured victory in the 2020 election. She pointed out that such actions might jeopardize moderate members’ chances of reelection, putting their seats at risk in the upcoming 2024 elections.

During the Fox News interview, Bream inquired about the potential division within the Republican Party regarding the issue of impeachment. In response, Mace acknowledged the existence of a division within the party, but she also emphasized the importance of discerning between an inquiry and an impeachment vote. She highlighted that an inquiry serves as a tool in the toolbox for lawmakers, but the party must exercise caution when taking decisive actions.

Mace underscored that undertaking actions like impeachment or engaging in other divisive issues, such as abortion, may expose moderate members to potential backlash and challenges in their respective districts. She argued that the party must hold itself to a higher standard than what was witnessed during the impeachment process against former President Donald Trump, where the proceedings were politicized.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)