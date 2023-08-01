FOX UNDER FIRE: Popular Conservative Host Criticized For His Take On The Holocaust [SEE THE VIDEO]





Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is at the center of a national controversy due to the state’s new curriculum guidelines, which have drawn criticism for their portrayal of African-American enslaved individuals in the pre-Civil War South. The guidelines suggest that students should learn that these enslaved persons “developed skills” that could be “applied for their personal benefit.”

During an appearance on the Fox News show “The Five,” former “Red Eye” host Greg Gutfeld stepped forward to defend the governor by making a comparison involving the Holocaust. Gutfeld cited Viktor Frankl’s renowned work, “Man’s Search for Meaning,” to argue that survival in concentration camps required individuals to possess skills and be useful to stay alive. He remarked, “You had to survive in a concentration camp by having skills… utility kept you alive.”

The White House promptly responded to Gutfeld’s comments, expressing strong disapproval. Spokesperson Andrew Bates issued a statement denouncing the network for allowing such remarks on air and failing to condemn them, labeling the remarks an “obscenity.”

While the Auschwitz Memorial and Museum acknowledged that Gutfeld’s comparison was not entirely off the mark, they advocated for a more nuanced approach when discussing the Holocaust. In a measured response, the museum highlighted that while some Jews might have used their skills or usefulness to increase their chances of survival during the Holocaust, it is crucial to contextualize such statements appropriately and understand the complex history of the genocide perpetrated by Nazi Germany.

The state museum added a tweet to address the issue: “While it is true that some Jews may have used their skills or usefulness to increase their chances of survival during the Holocaust, it is essential to contextualize this statement properly and understand that it does not represent the complex history of the genocide perpetrated by Nazi Germany.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)