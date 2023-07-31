THE BIG GUY: Hunter’s Business Partner Testifies That Joe Biden Was Involved In Shady Business Deals





Devon Archer, a former business associate and close friend of Hunter Biden, delivered stunning testimony on Monday before the House Oversight Committee. The testimony sheds light on an alleged incident that took place in 2015, involving Hunter Biden and top executives of Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian natural gas firm.

According to Fox News, Archer disclosed that Hunter Biden and Burisma executives made a series of phone calls to Washington D.C. in a bid to seek the Obama administration’s assistance in removing the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating the firm for corruption. The prosecutor in question was Viktor Shokin, who had Burisma Holdings under investigation at the time.

Archer stated that Hunter Biden frequently had his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, on speakerphone during meetings with business partners on at least 20 occasions. He alleged that Joe Biden’s presence during these meetings was to leverage his influence and “sell the brand” of the Biden family. Archer himself was a board member of Burisma alongside Hunter Biden.

The critical moment in the testimony came when Archer recounted an interaction that occurred in December 2015, involving Burisma CEO Mykola Zlochevsky and an executive at the firm named Vadym Pozharski. Archer asserted that both individuals relentlessly pressured Hunter Biden to seek help from Washington D.C. in ousting Prosecutor Viktor Shokin.

According to the source, in December 2015, Hunter Biden, Zlochevsky, and Pozharski made a call to D.C. to discuss the matter. However, it remains unclear if they directly spoke to Joe Biden during the call.

Adding weight to the revelations, just days after this alleged call to D.C., on December 9, 2015, Joe Biden himself traveled to Ukraine and delivered a speech, where he urged the Ukrainian government to address the issues plaguing the prosecutor’s office. The timing of the speech has raised eyebrows and sparked further interest in the unfolding investigation.

House Judiciary Committee Jim Jordan described Archer’s testimony as “the most revealing aspect” of the investigation so far. This comes in the wake of a report on an FBI-generated FD-1023 form, which contained allegations that Joe Biden and Hunter Biden may have coerced Burisma CEO Zlochevsky into paying them millions in exchange for their role in orchestrating Shokin’s removal.

While Biden acknowledged pressuring Ukraine to fire Prosecutor Shokin during his tenure as vice president, his allies maintain that it was done in line with the U.S. and international community’s policy to address corruption concerns within the Ukrainian prosecutor’s office.

The House Oversight Committee’s investigation has unearthed evidence surrounding the Biden family’s purported foreign business dealings, including over 20 companies and more than $10 million in payments from foreign nationals during Joe Biden’s vice presidency. Republicans leading the inquiry argue that these transactions might indicate attempts by the Biden family to peddle influence, and there are concerns about the concealment of the source and total amount received from foreign entities.

In response to Archer’s testimony, the White House released a statement refuting the allegations, stating that there was no evidence linking President Biden to any wrongdoing. The statement further urged House Republicans to focus on pressing national issues instead of engaging in what the White House referred to as an “evidence-free wild goose chase.”

Devon Archer, who provided the pivotal testimony, has his own legal woes. In February 2022, he was sentenced to a year and a day in prison for defrauding a Native American tribal entity and investment advisory clients through fraudulent bond issuance and subsequent sale.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)