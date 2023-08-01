Dime Community Bank Signs a Heter Iska – A Continuous Evolution in the U.S. Banking Industry





In an unprecedented milestone, Dime Community Bank has become the latest in a rapidly growing list of kosher-certified banks in the United States. This significant leap forward was achieved following extensive discussions between the bank’s executive and legal teams, along with the KFI, culminating in the successful implementation of a kosher Heter Iska.

This remarkable transformation aligns Dime Community Bank with other financial institutions such as Arbor Financial Group, PML, and Valley National Bank, all of which have adopted a Heter Iska within the past month alone. This trend contributes significantly to the expanding list of banks and mortgage companies offering kosher-compliant services.

The Heter Iska adoption by Dime Community Bank underscores a powerful evolution within the banking industry. The alignment of financial services with religious values ushers in a new era in U.S. banking, setting a compelling precedent for institutions nationwide and lighting the way for adopting a Heter Iska.

Each new addition of a kosher bank or mortgage company offers the Observant Jewish community greater access to financial institutions that not only meet their financial needs but also align with Jewish religious requirements. This ongoing shift in the industry highlights a significant change in banking practices and a renewed commitment to meeting the needs of the growing Jewish population.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)