Trump Reacts To Indictment: Jan. 6 Charges ‘Reminiscent’ Of Nazi Germany





Former President Donald Trump was indicted Tuesday on four criminal charges over his alleged efforts to reverse his defeat in the 2020 presidential election, counts that Trump likened to the political repression efforts conducted by Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union in his first comments following his latest round of criminal charges.

In a statement from Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, the former president said he considered his indictment—his third one this year—as an attempt by the Biden Administration to interfere with the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

Trump went on to say the indictment and its accompanying charges were “reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the 1930s, the former Soviet Union, and other authoritarian, dictatorial regimes,” which directly resulted in the deaths of tens of millions of people.

The statement called the four charges—conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy against rights of citizens, obstructing an official proceeding and conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding—”fake,” questioning the timing of Trump’s indictment.

Statement from Trump Campaign

This is nothing more than the latest corrupt chapter in the continued pathetic attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their weaponized Department of Justice to interfere with the 2024 Presidential Election, in which President Trump is the undisputed frontrunner, and leading by substantial margins.

But why did they wait two and a half years to bring these fake charges, right in the middle of President Trump’s winning campaign for 2024? Why was it announced the day after the big Crooked Joe Biden scandal broke out from the Halls of Congress?

The answer is, election interference! The lawlessness of these persecutions of President Trump and his supporters is reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the 1930s, the former Soviet Union, and other authoritarian, dictatorial regimes. President Trump has always followed the law and the Constitution, with advice from many highly accomplished attorneys.

These un-American witch hunts will fail and President Trump will be re-elected to the White House so he can save our Country from the abuse, incompetence, and corruption that is running through the veins of our Country at levels never seen before.

Three years ago we had strong borders, energy independence, no inflation, and a great economy. Today, we are a nation in decline. President Trump will not be deterred by disgraceful and unprecedented political targeting!

