TRUMP: “It is A Great Honor, Because I Am Being Arrested For You”





Former President Donald Trump said Thursday he is heading to Washington, D.C., to be arraigned on criminal charges stemming from his efforts to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election.

The hearing before a federal magistrate judge will take place at 4 p.m. ET, according to the Department of Justice.

Trump said on social media that he is en route to Washington, D.C., for his arrest and arraignment on charges of conspiring to overturn his 2020 election loss.

“I AM NOW GOING TO WASHINGTON, D.C., TO BE ARRESTED FOR HAVING CHALLENGED A CORRUPT, RIGGED, & STOLEN ELECTION,” Trump wrote on Truth Social at 12:01 p.m. ET.

“IT IS A GREAT HONOR, BECAUSE I AM BEING ARRESTED FOR YOU. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

Special counsel Jack Smith’s indictment alleges a monthslong effort by Trump and a half-dozen co-conspirators to overturn his 2020 election loss through a shifting, multi-layered conspiracy that ran afoul of multiple federal statutes.

Trump is accused of perpetrating three criminal conspiracies:

A conspiracy to defraud the United States “by using dishonesty, fraud, and deceit to impair, obstruct, and defeat” the lawful certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

A conspiracy “to corruptly obstruct and impede” the Jan. 6, 2021, congressional proceeding where the Electoral College results were certified, and

A conspiracy against “the right to vote and to have one’s vote counted.”

Prosecutors say the first of those conspiracies violated 18 U.S.C. § 371, Conspiracy to Defraud the United States.

The second conspiracy violated 18 U.S.C. § 1512(k), Conspiracy to Obstruct an Official Proceeding, they allege.

The third conspiracy allegedly violated 18 U.S.C. § 241, Conspiracy Against Rights.

The four-count indictment also charges Trump with violating 18 U.S.C. §§ 1512(c)(2), 2, Obstruction of an Attempt to Obstruct an Official Proceeding.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)