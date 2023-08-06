PANTS ON FIRE: Joe Biden’s Claims About Son’s Business Deals “Categorically False” [SEE THE VIDEO]





In a recent interview published Friday, Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s former business partner, refuted President Biden’s claims of having no role in his son’s foreign business dealings. Archer asserted that the President was well aware of Hunter’s business ventures and even met with his business partners.

Speaking with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Archer stated that President Biden’s denial of involvement in his son’s business activities was “categorically false.” He pointed to a letter that surfaced, indicating the President’s knowledge of their business dealings. Moreover, Archer cast doubt on the President’s familiarity with financial documents, stating that Joe Biden likely never looked at balance sheets or financial reports.

Archer shed light on their involvement with Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings, where both he and Hunter Biden served on the board starting in 2014. He revealed that there was constant pressure to use the Biden family’s political connections to help Burisma navigate geopolitical challenges and avoid investigations, unfreezing assets, and visas.

Archer characterized the Biden family’s international consulting business as “a diverse portfolio of opportunity.” He also mentioned that James Biden, the President’s brother, became more involved in Hunter’s dealings after Archer stepped away from their partnership due to legal issues in 2016.

The controversy surrounding Hunter Biden’s laptop, exposed by The New York Post in October 2020, revealed Joe Biden’s alleged involvement in questionable foreign dealings. Archer expressed that the fallout from the laptop revelations had been a “real bummer” for him, leading to incessant media scrutiny.

Archer recently testified before the House Oversight Committee, where Republicans are inching closer to initiating an impeachment inquiry focused on Joe Biden’s role in his son and brother’s international dealings.

President Biden had claimed in September 2019 that he never discussed his son’s overseas business dealings, a statement contradicted by the emergence of a letter from January 20, 2011, where the then-Vice President acknowledged his partnership with Hunter and thanked him for attending a luncheon with the Chinese President.

Archer and Hunter Biden both joined the Burisma board three years later, with Hunter earning massive paychecks while his father served as Vice President. The elder Biden’s interactions with foreign associates have been well-documented, including meetings with business partners during official trips abroad.

Separately, since his father took office as president, Hunter Biden has been involved in an art career, selling his works for significant amounts, raising ethics concerns due to potential conflicts of interest.

