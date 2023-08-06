CATSKILLS: Woman Airlifted After MVA On Rapp Road In Monticello [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]





A vacation in the serene Catskills turned into a harrowing ordeal for a Jewish woman when her vehicle collided with a pole on Rapp Road on Sunday afternoon. The accident, prompted a swift response from Catskill Hatzolah.

The woman was airlifted via helicopter to Westchester Medical Center for immediate medical attention. She was in serious but stable condition.

Four other passengers who were involved in the accident received immediate care from Hatzolah and were taken to Harris Hospital for further treatment. They are in stable condition.

A name for Tehillim was not available.

