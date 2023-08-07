Donald Trump Blasts “Wicked Witch, Sick Demented Psycho” Nancy Pelosi In TRUTH Post





In the wake of his indictment regarding efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, former President Donald Trump has once again taken to social media to target his political opponents. This time, he focused his attention on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her recent comments about him.

During a Sunday morning tirade on his Truth Social platform, Trump responded to Pelosi’s remark about him appearing like a “scared puppy” during his trip to D.C. for the arraignment. He revealed that he had initially refrained from commenting on a peculiar story involving Pelosi’s husband. However, now that she had spoken unfavorably about him, he felt compelled to address the issue.

Trump expressed his displeasure, stating that Pelosi’s remark was vicious and meant to demean him. He vehemently denied feeling scared during his trip but lamented the unkindness of her statement. In response, he took the opportunity to criticize the former House Speaker, labeling her as a “Wicked Witch” and referring to her husband’s journey as starting and ending with her.

“I purposely didn’t comment on Nancy Pelosi’s very weird story concerning her husband, but now I can because she said something about me, with glee, that was really quite vicious. “I saw a scared puppy,” she said, as she watched me on television, like millions of others, that didn’t see that. I wasn’t “scared.” Nevertheless, how mean a thing to say! She is a Wicked Witch whose husbands journey from hell starts and finishes with her. She is a sick & demented psycho who will someday live in HELL!”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)