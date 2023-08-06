Elon Musk Will Pay Legal Fees For Anyone Fired For Liking Tweets





In a bold move to address concerns over online expression and its real-world consequences, Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur, and CEO of X (Twitter) social media platform, has declared that the platform will now financially support individuals who face unfair treatment from employers due to their posts or likes on the site formerly known as Twitter.

Late on Saturday, Musk made the announcement on X, stating that the platform would cover the legal expenses of users who have experienced unfavorable actions from their employers as a result of their online activity. The initiative aims to protect users’ freedom of expression and ensure that they are not subjected to unjust consequences in their professional lives based on their social media interactions.

“We will fund your legal bill if you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform,” Musk stated in his post, emphasizing that there would be no limits to the funding provided.

Moreover, Musk asserted that X wouldn’t simply stop at financial support; the platform’s legal efforts would be robust and assertive. In response to a post highlighting the impact of legal action on behavior in the U.S., Musk stated that they would pursue legal action against the companies’ boards of directors as well, making sure their stance is heard loud and clear.

This announcement comes at a time when X’s user base is experiencing significant growth, with Musk revealing that monthly users have reached a record-breaking high of over 540 million. Despite this success, the company has been facing organizational changes and grappling with declining advertising revenue.

In July, Musk made headlines by rebranding Twitter as X, accompanied by a new logo, signaling the platform’s focus on becoming an all-encompassing “everything app.” The move came after the platform faced competition from Meta Platforms’ Threads, launched on July 5.

However, financial challenges persist for X, with Musk acknowledging negative cash flow due to a nearly 50% drop in advertising revenue and a heavy debt burden. An anticipated upturn in advertising revenue in June failed to materialize, prompting the platform to seek alternative measures to remain viable and continue its mission to support user expression while addressing potential injustices in the workplace.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)