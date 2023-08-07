DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: Jews From Deal Rescue 4 People From Ocean After Boat Capsizes





Four men are lucky to be alive, after a boat with Jews from Deal, NJ, rescued them after their boat capsized on the Atlantic Ocean.

Sources tell YWN that Joey Cabasso was on his boat (The Gemini) off the Jersey Shore, when he spotted the capsized boat with four men swimming in the Atlantic Ocean without life vests.

In the attached footage provided to YWN, you can see Cabasso pulling the four men to safety. The first man was gasping for air and suffering from exhaustion when he was pulled onto the deck.

Life vests were then tossed to the remaining three swimmers, who were also pulled to safety.

It was unknown what caused the boat to take on water and capsize in the ocean.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)