Netanyahu Optimistic About Normalization with Saudi Arabia, Regardless of Peace Agreement





In a recent interview with Bloomberg News, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his confidence in Israel’s potential to establish a normalization deal with Saudi Arabia. While a formal peace agreement remains a possibility, Netanyahu emphasized that crucial ties between the two nations will continue to flourish regardless of the outcome.

Netanyahu highlighted the strategic significance of their geography, pointing out that there exists “an economic corridor of energy transportation and communication that naturally goes through our geography from Asia through the Arabian Peninsula to Europe.” He asserted that the realization of this corridor is imminent and crucial for both countries.

The Israeli Prime Minister described the present moment as “a pivot of history,” indicating a turning point in the relationship between Israel and Saudi Arabia. He stressed that the two nations are on the verge of forging vital partnerships that transcend formal peace treaties.

Regarding the Palestinian issue, Netanyahu remained tight-lipped about specific concessions he would be willing to make to achieve a deal with the Saudis. However, he suggested that the Palestinian matter has somewhat receded in its significance, referring to it as “a checkbox” rather than a central obstacle.

Netanyahu acknowledged that there might be speculation about the discussions taking place in corridors and behind closed doors. However, he asserted that the reality of such negotiations is “a lot less than you think,” possibly indicating a more discreet approach to the negotiations.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)