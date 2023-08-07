Chai Lifeline Welcomes Rav Reuven Feinstein to Camp Simcha [PHOTOS]





Chai Lifeline had the distinct privilege to welcome HaGaon HaRav Reuven Feinstein shlit”a to the Camp Simcha grounds in Glen Spey, NY, on Thursday, August 4. Rav Feinstein, the Rosh Yeshiva of the Yeshiva of Staten Island, received a warm and enthusiastic welcome from the campers and staff as he made his entrance into the dining hall, where he delivered words of chizuk and bracha.

“We were honored to welcome Rav Feinstein to Camp Simcha, where he graciously made time to meet individually with each of our campers and staff,” said Rabbi Simcha Scholar, CEO of Chai Lifeline. “The Rosh Yeshiva has been a longtime supporter of the work of Chai Lifeline and Camp Simcha. His presence today, his encouraging words and brachos, have deeply touched our entire Camp Simcha family, infusing us with a renewed strength and inspiration.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)