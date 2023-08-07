FOILED: Ukraine Uncovers Informant’s Plot To Assassinate President Volodymyr Zelensky





Ukrainian security forces announced on Monday that they had successfully detained an informant involved in a plot to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The detainee, whose identity remains undisclosed, was reportedly sharing crucial intelligence with Russian operatives as part of the sinister plan.

Ukraine’s security agency, the SBU, divulged that the detained woman had been orchestrating preparations for an enemy airstrike on the Mykolaiv region. The plot allegedly unfolded during President Zelenskyy’s recent visit to the area. The SBU’s statement, released online, stated that the agency had monitored the woman’s activities, which included collecting details about the Ukrainian leader’s schedule and the locations he was scheduled to visit in the southern region.

According to a spokesperson from the SBU, the agency had credible reasons to believe that President Zelenskyy was the intended target of the planned attack. However, Ukrainian security forces acted swiftly to counteract the plot, implementing enhanced security measures during the president’s visit. President Zelenskyy has been known for his frequent travels within the country, especially to front-line areas and towns recently liberated, all under stringent security arrangements.

The SBU’s official statement highlighted that this incident wasn’t the first time that attempts on President Zelenskyy’s life had been thwarted. Since the early days of the ongoing conflict, the Ukrainian leader had faced numerous foiled assassination attempts, given his prominence as a key figure resisting Moscow’s influence.

The SBU continued its efforts to uncover more information about the detained woman’s alleged Russian handlers. Their investigation revealed that she had also been tasked with locating strategic assets of the Ukrainian army near the town of Ochakiv, situated within the Mykolaiv region. The agency asserted that these assets were earmarked by Russian operatives for launching a substantial aerial assault on the region.

The detained woman was apprehended “red-handed” while attempting to transfer intelligence to Russian contacts, the SBU’s release said. Her identity was disclosed only as a resident of Ochakiv and a former military shop saleswoman. If convicted, she could face up to 12 years of imprisonment for her involvement in the assassination plot.

This incident follows a previous assertion by Russia in May, in which they claimed that Ukraine had attempted to assassinate President Vladimir Putin through a drone attack on the Kremlin. Ukraine promptly denied these allegations. Unlike President Zelenskyy, Putin rarely makes public appearances in proximity to conflict zones or even within Russia itself.

Recent weeks have seen both Kyiv and Moscow launching incursions deep into each other’s defensive territories. Despite these aggressive moves, Ukraine’s counteroffensive has yet to yield a definitive breakthrough on the battlefield, leaving the situation tense and fluid.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)